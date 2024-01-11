ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to operate more specials buses from Chennai to Dindigul, Palani and Theni

January 11, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has announced on Thursday to operate 150 specials from Chennai to Dindigul, Theni and Palani in view of the projected rush of people to their hometowns on account of Pongal celebrations. According to a press release, the Corporation would also provide special buses to Tirupur (50), Coimbatore (75), Tiruchi (30) and 50 specials to other destinations. Depending on the rush and demand, buses would be made operative to destinations and officers would be available at the bus stands to cater to the needs of the commuters. Already, the TNSTC has been operating 100 specials exclusively for Sabarimala pilgrims up to Kumili from Dindigul, Palani, Tiruchi, Madurai and other cities, the release added.

