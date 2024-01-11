GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC to operate more specials buses from Chennai to Dindigul, Palani and Theni

January 11, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has announced on Thursday to operate 150 specials from Chennai to Dindigul, Theni and Palani in view of the projected rush of people to their hometowns on account of Pongal celebrations. According to a press release, the Corporation would also provide special buses to Tirupur (50), Coimbatore (75), Tiruchi (30) and 50 specials to other destinations. Depending on the rush and demand, buses would be made operative to destinations and officers would be available at the bus stands to cater to the needs of the commuters. Already, the TNSTC has been operating 100 specials exclusively for Sabarimala pilgrims up to Kumili from Dindigul, Palani, Tiruchi, Madurai and other cities, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.