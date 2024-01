TNSTC to operate additional buses for Pongal

January 12, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MADURAI

To ease travel for passengers during Pongal on January 15, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has arranged additional buses before and after Pongal.

Regions like Dindigul, Virudhunagar, and Madurai falling under Madurai TNSTC, in addition to the regular buses, would operate 365 special buses to Chennai from January 11 to January 14, and 395 buses from January 16 to January 18.

Further, additional bus operations have been arranged from Madurai, Dindigul, Palani, Theni, Virudhunagar, Arupukottai, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Rajapalayam to Tiruchi, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Cumbum, Kumuli and Chennai.

Based on further requirements on the day of operations, additional buses would also be arranged, said a press release.

