TNSTC to operate 250 special buses to clear extra rush

June 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Tirunelveli Division has made arrangements for operating 250 special buses to Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Madurai from the southern districts as the schools are scheduled to reopen on June 7 after the summer vacation.

 An official statement said the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Tirunelveli Division has made elaborate arrangements for operating special buses to various destinations from Tirunelveli in view of the end of summer vacation.

 Sixty buses each to Chennai and Coimbatore, 30 buses to Tirupur and 100 buses to Madurai will be operated from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti, Nagercoil and Marthandam on Sunday and Monday (June 4 and 5).

 If the situation demands more buses will be operated as sufficient number of buses will be kept ready.

 Adequate number of TNSTC officials will be deployed in the bus-stands to help the commuters, the statement said.

