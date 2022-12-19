TNSTC technical staff stage protest

December 19, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Technical staff affiliated to CITU of Madurai division of TNSTC stage a protest in Madurai on Monday | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Technical staff affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) of the Madurai division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staged a protest in front of its Head Office in Madurai on Monday seeking new tools among other demands.

They raised slogans against the authorities for not filling vacancies. They said there were 600 technical workers in the place of 800 posts in Madurai division, out of which many employees retire from service every month, bringing down the strength further. The protestors also alleged that they were marked absent if they took leave due to health issues.

The protestors demanded better working conditions as they alleged that they were often overburdened with work, and that they were also forced to load and unload goods from buses.

Thet also demanded that spare parts and cleaning materials be provided periodically.

They also demanded to be paid the travel allowances similar to what was paid to TNSTC officials if they had to travel for more than 8 km for work. Further, they demanded cement flooring for the workshops so that they could work with ease during rains.

TNSTC-CITU State vice-president V. Pichai, district general secretary A. Kanagasundar and others were present.

