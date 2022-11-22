TNSTC staff demand D.A. arrears

November 22, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Transport employees staging a protest in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Members of the State Transport Employees Federation (STEF), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest here demanding immediate disbursal of dearness allowance arrears pending for 85 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was held in front of TNSTC regional office. It was led by I. Jayakumar, CITU zonal president and N. Ramanathan, CITU general secretary.

Their demands included disbursal of retirement benefits to pensioners, COVID-19 relief and revised salary as per the wage settlement. They wanted promotion as per the contract. They urged the State to set right pay anomalies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Those employees who had retired, availed voluntary retirement through the VRS scheme, the family of those who died in harness have been deprived of monetary benefits since April 2020. We are left in the dark irrespective of whichever party is in power. Despite serving for so long, we are deprived of these perks which we rightfully deserve,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

They raised slogans against delay in filling up vacancies which cause burden to the employees.

CITU treasurer S. Joseph Arulandan was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US