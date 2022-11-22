TNSTC staff demand D.A. arrears

November 22, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of the State Transport Employees Federation (STEF), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest here demanding immediate disbursal of dearness allowance arrears pending for 85 months.

The protest was held in front of TNSTC regional office. It was led by I. Jayakumar, CITU zonal president and N. Ramanathan, CITU general secretary.

Their demands included disbursal of retirement benefits to pensioners, COVID-19 relief and revised salary as per the wage settlement. They wanted promotion as per the contract. They urged the State to set right pay anomalies.

“Those employees who had retired, availed voluntary retirement through the VRS scheme, the family of those who died in harness have been deprived of monetary benefits since April 2020. We are left in the dark irrespective of whichever party is in power. Despite serving for so long, we are deprived of these perks which we rightfully deserve,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

They raised slogans against delay in filling up vacancies which cause burden to the employees.

CITU treasurer S. Joseph Arulandan was present.