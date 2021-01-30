Madurai

TNSTC staff observe hunger strike

TNSTC employees staging a protest at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Urging the government to start wage settlement talks without further delay, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers observed a fast here on Saturday.

The protestors, led by A. Dharman of DMK-backed Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam, observed the fast in front of TNSTC’s Tamirabharani Depot in Vannarpet.

The protestors said the State Government, which was settling arrears to be given to the retired employees, should start the wage settlement talks immediately.

CITU’s district treasurer M. Perumal inaugurated the hunger strike in which AITUC’s N. Ulaganathan, HMS’s P. Subramanian and others spoke.

