TNSTC, private operators resume services in districts

Passengers must wear mask and follow physical distancing; Kodaikanal-bound travellers should have e-pass: officials

With resumption of bus services and reopening of small business establishments on Monday with relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms, normalcy almost returned to Tirunelveli district.

Buses, which were cleaned and sanitised on Sunday, begn to ply from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts to various destinations from 6 a.m. with 50% occupancy.

Inspecting the operation of buses at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai on Monday, Collector V. Vishnu said 240 buses — 116 city and 124 mofussil — were being operated from seven depots in Tirunelveli district.

Sixty buses of other transport divisions were also arrving from various destinations to Tirunelveli.

The Collector said 24 long-distance buses of State Express Transport Corporation were operated from Tirunelveli to other destinations. A total of 2,465 transport workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Collector, who boarded a few buses, appealed to passengers to wear mask and strictly follow physical distancing.

While the conductors of city buses enforced physical distancing and wearing of mask to some extent, many passengers were allowed to travel on private mini buses. Similarly, mofussil buses operated on Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Tenkasi routes witnessed crowds.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, 240 buses, including 20 SETC services, were operated.

Barring major showrooms, all other shops opened on Monday.

Of the 845 buses in 13 depots in Kanniyakumari district, 500 were operated. The buses for Thiruvananthapuram were stopped at Kaliyakkavilai.

Dindigul

Passengers travelling to Kodaikanal by bus should possess e-pass and local residents should carry their Aadhaar card, TNSTC officials said here on Monday.

After the State government allowed public transport vehicles to operate in adherence with standard operating procedures, bus stands were abuzz with activity from 6 a.m.

TNSTC officials said 572 buses were allowed to operate in the division, which comprised Dindigul and Theni districts. They said 269 services were operated to different destinations from Dindigul, while 270 from Theni and 33 buses were plying on the ghat sections in the division.

While the last bus to Kodaikanal from Palani would depart at 2 p.m. from Batlagundu, the last bus would leave the hill station at 5 p.m.

Theni

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan supervised the movement of buses to various destinations at Theni bus stand in the morning.

TNSTC officials said they were allowing only 50% commuters. Wearing mask was mandatory and physical distancing had to be maintained.

After nearly 45 days, bus stands turned active with commuters arrving to travel to various locations.

The officials said except for Tirupur, Coimbatore, Karur, Erode and Salem, where COVID-19 cases were yet to decline, buses were operated to all usual destinations.

Madurai

After a gap of several weeks, TNSTC resumed inter-district and intra-district bus services in Madurai on Monday.

A TNSTC official said that 630 buses, which accounts for nearly 70% of buses of the district, were operated on Monday. “From tomorrow, we are planning to operate additional 10% of buses.”

There was good patronage for buses plying towards Tirumangalam, Melur, Usilampatti, and Vadipatti areas.

The official said that for inter-district bus movement, buses were not plied to the districts that fell under category 1.

“Buses were operated for the districts in the other two categories. There was a good patronage for buses towards Cumbum, Rajapalayam, Tiruchendur and Rameswaram,” he added.

The resumption of bus services would be highly useful for workers as they would be able to easily commute to their workplaces, said M. Panju, a domestic worker.

“Without operation of buses, I had to travel in share autos, which was very expensive,” she added.

The TNSTC official said that at major bus stands, officials were deployed to ensure that safety precautions were strictly followed in buses.