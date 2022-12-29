ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC pensioners seek early disbursal of DA arrears

December 29, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

TNSTC pensioners stage a protest in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees’ Welfare Association (TNSTC REWA) members staged a road roko in front of the head office of TNSTC Madurai Division on Thursday demanding immediate release of Dearness Allowance arrears to 86,000 pensioners.

Its state president S. Krishnan led the protest along with Madurai District Pensioners’ Association’s district president V. Pichai Rajan. TNSTC REWA’s State deputy general secretary R. Devaraj said that despite a Madras High Court order to release the benefits, the State has moved the court seeking a direction to stay the order.

“Moreover, the ruling party made a poll promise that the arrears would be released within 100 days of coming to power. But even after 500 days there is no sign of the party keeping its promise,” he said.

Mr. Devaraj said the pensioners were in dire need of the arrears as they find it difficult to meet the day-to-day expenses in view of inflation. “The bulk of our pension is spent on hospital bills. The price of a cooking gas cylinder in 2015 was ₹450, but now it is ₹1,094 – how are we to manage? As per the Supreme Court’s order, the pension must be revised in line with current economic conditions,” he said.

The protestors raised slogans that the DA has been pending for 86 months and that 86,000 pensioners, including family pensioners, are suffering as a result. They sought for the stay to be vacated and for the State to disburse the DA arrears at the earliest.

TNSTC REWA members from three districts - Madurai, Virudhunagar and Dindigul - and employees of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) took part in the protest.

