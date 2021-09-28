TNSTC pensioners protest seeking DA arrears

TNSTC pensioners stage a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

28 September 2021 22:47 IST

They say it has been pending for 70 months

Madurai

Scores of pensioners from Madurai TNSTC staged a protest here pressing for a charter of demands, including immediate disbursal of dearness allowance arrear that has been pending for 70 months.

The protest was held in front of TNSTC Madurai Regional office. It was led by Madurai district president of Madurai TNSTC Pensioners Welfare organisation, A. Murugesan.

The agitators, including women, wanted the State Government to implement health insurance scheme and also to disburse pension benefits to the workers who had retired since May 2020. Similarly, they wanted payment for surrendered leave for those who had retired after 2009.

The State Government should restructure the pension from the existing ₹ 3,050 to ₹ 7,850 a month and medical allowance to be raised to ₹ 30 from ₹ 100 a month.

The Government should ensure that the pension was disbursed on first day of every month.

Former member of pensioner’s trust V. Pitchai, general secretary R. Devaraj were among those who spoke.