TNSTC pensioners demand disbursal of benefits

TNSTC pensioners stage a demonstration in Madurai on Friday.  

MADURAI

Observing the Pensioners’ Day (December 17) as Black Day, the pensioners from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staged a demonstration and observed a fast here on Friday.

The agitation was led by president D. Kathiresan.

They said that the dearness allowance for the pensioners had not been disbursed for the last 74 months. The agitators demanded immediate implementation of health insurance scheme for them in government hospitals.

The government should pass on the financial benefits to the family members of those retired employees who had died since October 2021. Also, those employees, who opted retirement through VRS, did not receive the benefits.

The pension should be remitted to the beneficiaries through the government sub-treasury, they said.


