ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC operates special buses for Ayudha puja

Published - October 08, 2024 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses to clear extra rush of passengers during Ayudha puja and weekend starting from October 9 to 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 100 additional buses from Keelambakkam bus stand in Chennai were arranged and 170 more buses to cover districts like Tiruchi, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil would be operated.  

About 100 buses were arranged from southern districts like Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar to Keelambakkan bus stand on October 13. About 150 buses would also be available to other districts. 

Passengers could also book their tickets through https://www.tnstc.in and TNSTC mobile application.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US