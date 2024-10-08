TNSTC operates special buses for Ayudha puja

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses to clear extra rush of passengers during Ayudha puja and weekend starting from October 9 to 13.

About 100 additional buses from Keelambakkam bus stand in Chennai were arranged and 170 more buses to cover districts like Tiruchi, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil would be operated.

About 100 buses were arranged from southern districts like Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar to Keelambakkan bus stand on October 13. About 150 buses would also be available to other districts.

Passengers could also book their tickets through https://www.tnstc.in and TNSTC mobile application.

