TNSTC officials say sufficient buses provided for college students

February 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

After videos of girl students travelling on footboard in TNSTC buses went viral on social media, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) authorities have clarified that they have arranged sufficient buses for students of the Rani Anna Government College for Women here on Friday.

The authorities in a press release said that a communication gap from the college officials had led to re-allocation of buses.

Earlier, the college functioned in two shifts - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Thousands of girl students from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts were doing their UG and PG courses in the college.

However, according to the press release, the college timing had been revised as 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. which was not communicated to the TNSTC authorities, which led to crowding in some buses.

After an inspection and a meeting with the college authorities, the TNSTC officials said that they have started operating 14 buses which would take the students free of cost to their destinations.

Students and parents can also share suggestions or complaints through WhatsApp number 9487599080, the release added.

