TNSTC Madurai Division to operate 180 special buses for Karthigai Deepam

November 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai Division, has planned to operate 180 special buses to Tiruvannamalai from November 25 to 27 for the benefit of devotees attending the Karthigai Deepam festival of Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

According to the press release from the TNSTC Madurai Division, elaborate arrangements have been made for the operation of the special buses from Madurai Division. The interested devotees can book their tickets for the onward and return journey through https://www.tnstc.in and through TNSTC mobile application.

