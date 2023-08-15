TNSTC honours best employees at Independence Day celebration

August 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation celebrated Independence Day in a grand manner in Madurai on Tuesday. According to a press release, MD A Arumugam hoisted the tricolour and took the salute. Best drivers, conductors, maintenance engineers and crew and security personnel were honoured on the occasion. Crew members, who followed safety measures and saved fuel due to efficient driving skills were recognised. Senior officials V Raman, G Samuthram, C.K. Raghavan, R. Baskaran were present. The TNSTC staff presented a music programme.