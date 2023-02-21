TNSTC employees stage protest against filling up vacancies through contractor

February 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) affiliated to CITU staged a demonstration across the district opposing a move by the State government to fill up vacant posts in the Corportion through contractors.

The protest was staged in front of all the nine TNSTC depots. CITU-TNSTC general secretary M. Vellaidurai said that the State government had tried to fill up 532 posts of drivers in Chennai TNSTC through a private contractor. “When the post of drivers is permanent in nature, the administration is only trying to deprive unemployed youths of their right to get jobs in TNSTC,” Mr. Vellaidurai said.

Demanding that the Government Order that allows giving jobs in TNSTC through contractors should be withdrawn, Mr. Vellaidurai said that it was only an attempt to privatise the public transport system in a phased manner.

Even in Virudhunagar TNSTC, out of the total 1,176 driver and conductor posts each, at least 300 posts in each category were lying vacant. “This is putting pressure on the employees to take up continuous duty,” he said.