HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC employees stage protest against filling up vacancies through contractor

February 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TNSTC employees stage a demonstration in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

TNSTC employees stage a demonstration in Virudhunagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) affiliated to CITU staged a demonstration across the district opposing a move by the State government to fill up vacant posts in the Corportion through contractors.

The protest was staged in front of all the nine TNSTC depots. CITU-TNSTC general secretary M. Vellaidurai said that the State government had tried to fill up 532 posts of drivers in Chennai TNSTC through a private contractor. “When the post of drivers is permanent in nature, the administration is only trying to deprive unemployed youths of their right to get jobs in TNSTC,” Mr. Vellaidurai said.

Demanding that the Government Order that allows giving jobs in TNSTC through contractors should be withdrawn, Mr. Vellaidurai said that it was only an attempt to privatise the public transport system in a phased manner.

Even in Virudhunagar TNSTC, out of the total 1,176 driver and conductor posts each, at least 300 posts in each category were lying vacant. “This is putting pressure on the employees to take up continuous duty,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.