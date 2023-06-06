ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC employees affiliated to CITU stage demonstration

June 06, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

TNSTC employees affiliated to CITU staging a protest in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Hundreds of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees affiliated to CITU staged a protest pressing for a charter of demands here on Tuesday.

The employees from Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Madurai were led by CITU-TNSTC general secretary K. Arumuga Nainar.

He complained that TNSTCs were not provided with new fleets of buses after 2018. Over 3,000 buses were to be condemned by one year and hence the State Government should immediately buy new buses to ensure uniterruppted bus services to rural areas.

The administration should buy quality spare parts to help operation of the buses without any difficulties.

The employees were agitated over the TNSTC administration insisting that the crew members should work overtime to become eligible for earning their weekly off. They also sought a fair process of transfer when the employees sought inter-zone transfers.

Besides, they said that when the transfer was within the zone, the General Manager should decide on them.

The agitators said that there should not be any room for corruption in transfer.

Similarly, they complained about increased number of imposition of punishments to the employees and the practice of taking revenge on union leaders who took part in protests should be given up.

