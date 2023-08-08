HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC drivers advised to move buses on first gear inside bus stands

August 08, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
TNSTC officials visiting MGR Integrated Bus Stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai on Tuesday.

TNSTC officials visiting MGR Integrated Bus Stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has started to impart practical training to the city bus drivers about being careful while moving the vehicles inside the bus stands.

Besides, the officials are creating an awareness among passengers not to indulge in footboard travelling to avoid accidents.

Senior officials, including Deputy Manager (Technical), Divisional and Branch Managers, visited MGR Integrated Bus stand at Mattuthavani, Periyar bus stand and Arapalayam bus stand during the morning peak hour.

“We have been reminding the drivers of moving buses only on first gear in bus stands. With the first gear, the bus would automatically move slowly without the need to apply the accelerator,” an official said.

At this speed, the driver will have greater control over the bus and could bring the bus to halt within a second whenever a passenger abruptly crosses the way of the bus.

“Often, passengers do not look at the moving bus and try to cross very closely. In that situation, moving the bus in first gear will help avoid an accident,” the official said.

Similarly, the bus could be stopped whenever a passenger tries to board a moving bus.

Though the drivers are repeatedly told about this during the periodical training at the TNSTC office, reminding them at the bus stand would send them a strong message, he added.

Similarly, the officials were advising the passengers, especially the youth and students, to avoid footboard travelling.

“We are doing this exercise between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. when more students and office-goers travel,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.