TNSTC drivers advised to move buses on first gear inside bus stands

August 08, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has started to impart practical training to the city bus drivers about being careful while moving the vehicles inside the bus stands.

Besides, the officials are creating an awareness among passengers not to indulge in footboard travelling to avoid accidents.

Senior officials, including Deputy Manager (Technical), Divisional and Branch Managers, visited MGR Integrated Bus stand at Mattuthavani, Periyar bus stand and Arapalayam bus stand during the morning peak hour.

“We have been reminding the drivers of moving buses only on first gear in bus stands. With the first gear, the bus would automatically move slowly without the need to apply the accelerator,” an official said.

At this speed, the driver will have greater control over the bus and could bring the bus to halt within a second whenever a passenger abruptly crosses the way of the bus.

“Often, passengers do not look at the moving bus and try to cross very closely. In that situation, moving the bus in first gear will help avoid an accident,” the official said.

Similarly, the bus could be stopped whenever a passenger tries to board a moving bus.

Though the drivers are repeatedly told about this during the periodical training at the TNSTC office, reminding them at the bus stand would send them a strong message, he added.

Similarly, the officials were advising the passengers, especially the youth and students, to avoid footboard travelling.

“We are doing this exercise between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. when more students and office-goers travel,” he added.