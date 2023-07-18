TNSTC driver takes broken down bus to RTO office

July 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation driver took a bus with permanent technical issues to the office of the Regional Transport Officer near here on Tuesday after it broke down near Valliyoor.

When bus driver Gnana Berchmans was taking the passengers in his bus from Vadaseri bus stand to Tirunelveli on Tuesday, he was forced to stop the vehicle while crossing Valliyoor as it developed a technical glitch. After sending the passengers in other TNSTC buses going to Tirunelveli, Mr. Berchmans managed to slowly take the bus to the RTO office at Visuvasapuram near Nagercoil.

He told the officials at the office that the bus had several technical issues despite his reporting them to TNSTC depot officials on several occasions.

“Even though all the technical issues in this bus have been recorded in the depot’s log book, no step has been taken to set them right. As the technical glitches are not set right by the depot officials, the passengers’ safety is at risk. So, the RTO should take appropriate action to ensure the safety of the passengers,” Mr. Berchmans told them.

After the RTO officials alerted the TNSTC officials, they rushed to the spot and reprimanded the driver for having taken the vehicle to the RTO office.

Meanwhile, the TNSTC unions have told the officials that they would go on a strike if unjust actions were taken against Mr. Berchmans for having brought to light the technical issues that put the passengers’ life at risk.

