TNSTC driver, sister killed in accident

Two siblings, including a driver of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, were killed in a road accident involving a car and truck near Palayamkottai on Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver, C.S. Jayachandra Singh, 49, of Kurappulam near Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district and his elder sister E. Jayanthi, 55, of Manalivilai, also in the same district, were returning home in their car from Madurai.

When they were crossing Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts around 5.30 a.m., the car hit from behind a lorry, in which both Jayachandra Singh and Jayanthi were killed on the spot.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Palayamkottai fire station rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car. The bodies were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.