TNSTC driver on duty hacked; suffers grievous injuries on face

November 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus suffered grievous cut injury on the face when an unidentified person hacked him at Veeravanallur bus-stand, while on duty, on Wednesday evening.

Police said a youth, riding a bike along with two others, had intercepted the TNSTC bus proceeding from Papanasam to Tirunelveli at Kallidaikurichi bus-stand. When the pillion riders boarded the bus, the driver Reji, 46, of Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district, scolded them for forcibly stopping and boarding the bus.

This led to an altercation on the moving bus and one of the two passengers called over the phone his friend who had dropped them at Kallidaikurichi bus-stand, to inform him that they were being verbally abused by the driver.

 When the bus stopped at Veeravanallur bus-stand around 7.20 p.m. to drop the passengers, the friend arrived at the spot with a machete. He attacked Mr. Reji causing grievous cut injuries on the face. The victim’s nose and upper and lower lips were severely cut in the attack.

After launching the murderous attack, the three of them fled the spot on a bike. The profusely bleeding driver was immediately rushed to the hospital.

 Veeravanallur police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the trio.

