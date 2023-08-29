HamberMenu
TNSTC driver, conductor suspended for allowing passengers to push broke down bus

August 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The suspension of a driver and the conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus for allowing women passengers to push their broke down bus has agitated TNSTC crew.

 It all started when a TNSTC bus going from Vadaseri in Nagercoil to Manakkudi, a coastal hamlet near Kanniyakumari, a few days ago broke down leaving the passengers, mostly school and college students, in the lurch. Since the bus was in the middle of the narrow road and blocking traffic, the students volunteered to push the bus to one side of the road.

 A video showing the girl students pushing the ‘free for women’ service bus was shared on social media and drew criticism that TNSTC had failed to maintain the vehicles properly. TNSTC officials conducted an inquiry and recommended action against the conductor and the driver for allowing women passengers to push the bus.  Moreover, the inquiry team also found fault with two mechanics, who had inspected and attended to the faults in the bus a few days ago. Subsequently, the conductor, driver and the two mechanics were placed under suspension.

The decision has triggered an uproar among TNSTC workers, especially conductors and drivers.

 “The supply of quality spare parts to depots in southern districts has been far from satisfactory over the past several years. So, we have to manage with the spare parts we are being given and it reflects in the operation of buses, which break down midway. Since the broke down buses should not hit the flow of traffic, we have to seek the help of the public or the passengers to push the vehicle to one side of the road. In this particular case, the passengers, and even a traffic constable, volunteered to push the bus. Our colleagues have been punished in an unjust manner and, hence, we are speaking with drivers and conductors across Tamil Nadu to teach a fitting lesson to the TNSTC administration soon,” said a driver attached to CITU.

