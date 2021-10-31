TNSTC crew go on flash strike after buses are stoned

The unruly behaviour of some group of youngsters near Goripalayam intersection resulted in the TNSTC bus crew members threatening to go on a flash strike on Saturday.

Even as the large police personnel with senior officers present near Muthuramalinga Thevar statue, the unruly behaviour of the youngsters led to an uneasy calm since 2 p.m. During Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, a large number of youths neglected road rules and indulged in hitting passers-by in many parts of the city.

Many passengers, who were initially taken aback, were later irked by the behaviour of the youth. While most of them were in an inebriated condition, they slammed the TNSTC buses which were passing through the Goripalayam junction towards Gokhale Road.

When the youth blocked the buses, the drivers were stunned as they climbed up the roof of the bus and started squatting, shouting slogans in praise of Thevar.

Even as the police personnel appealed to the youth to behave themselves and leave, they were adamant. In a bid to ensure that peace prevailed, a mild force was used following which they dispersed.

Public demanded arrest and legal action against the violators who threatened the motorists and shopkeepers.

In K. Pudur too, there were complaints of rash driving on two-wheelers by youth who had the flags of self-styled Thevar outfits.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, who was monitoring the bandobust arrangements and security in and around Thevar statue following movement of political leaders, assured to initiate legal action against the violators.

Traffic police in the city also complained of drunken driving in many parts of the city, though the district administration had instructed all the TASMAC outlets to down shutters till October 30.