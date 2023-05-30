ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC crew get air-conditioned resting facility

May 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Tuesday inaugurated an air-conditioned resting hall for TNSTC drivers and conductors at the government bus depot in K. Pudur in Madurai. The Minister also distributed retirement benefits to the tune ₹145.57 crore to 402 TNSTC employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Moorthy said that government buses played an important role in the day-to-day lives of people, particularly those belonging to the economically weaker sections, women, and students.

In Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar districts, 2,299 buses were being operated by the TNSTC that included 2,166 regular buses and 133 additional buses covering a distance of about 9.74 lakh km per day and 15.22 lakh passengers were benefited by these services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The air-conditioned resting hall facility will be extended to other bus depots. Steps were being taken to procure additional buses that include BS-VI buses and electric vehicles, he said,

The Minister also felicitated the children of the TNSTC employees who secured good marks in Class X and Class XII exams. Drivers and conductors with good conduct were given certificates. Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi and Managing Director of TNSTC-Madurai A. Arumugam were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US