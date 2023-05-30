HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC crew get air-conditioned resting facility

May 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Tuesday inaugurated an air-conditioned resting hall for TNSTC drivers and conductors at the government bus depot in K. Pudur in Madurai. The Minister also distributed retirement benefits to the tune ₹145.57 crore to 402 TNSTC employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Moorthy said that government buses played an important role in the day-to-day lives of people, particularly those belonging to the economically weaker sections, women, and students.

In Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar districts, 2,299 buses were being operated by the TNSTC that included 2,166 regular buses and 133 additional buses covering a distance of about 9.74 lakh km per day and 15.22 lakh passengers were benefited by these services.

The air-conditioned resting hall facility will be extended to other bus depots. Steps were being taken to procure additional buses that include BS-VI buses and electric vehicles, he said,

The Minister also felicitated the children of the TNSTC employees who secured good marks in Class X and Class XII exams. Drivers and conductors with good conduct were given certificates. Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi and Managing Director of TNSTC-Madurai A. Arumugam were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.