TNSTC Conductor suspended for forcing woman student to get down from bus for taking musical instruments

May 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A woman college student was allegedly forced to get down midway from a Tirunelveli – Madurai Bus midway on Wednesday night by the conductor of a Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation bus for taking musical instruments with her.

The callous action of the conductor has caused outrage among the public. The TNSTC Tirunelveli Division has placed the erring conductor on suspension for five days.

A first year student, G. Ranjitha from Thirubhuvanam in Sivaganga district had left for her native place after participating in a cultural competition organised at a private engineering college in Seethaparpanallur near here. When she took a bus at Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand on Wednesday night to Madurai along with her instruments including a drum and a parai, Selection Grade conductor of the bus R. Ganapathi asked her to get down. He said that she could not be allowed to take “space-consuming” musical instruments. While she offered to pay ticket fares for the instruments, the 50-year-old conductor denied her. She was forced to get down when the bus was crossing Vannarpet on North Bypass Road at 8 p.m.

She informed her friends, who came to help her. When another bus came along, the students explained to the TNSTC bus conductor, proceeding to Madurai, of her experience and she boarded the bus with her instruments. While the incident was shared on social media, the TNSTC administration transferred Mr. Ganapathi from its Tamirabharani Depot in Vannarpet to Thisaiyanvilai depot and placed him under suspension on Thursday. TNSTC has made it clear that an internal inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken.