TNSTC conductor killed as bus hits stationary lorry

April 09, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus conductor was killed in a road accident near Tenkasi in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the TNSTC bus, proceeding from Tirupur to Shencottai, was crossing Achampatti around 5.30 a.m. when it hit a stationary broke-down lorry parked on the road from behind. Conductor Balasubramanian, 55, of Melur near Shencottai was killed on the spot while 11 others suffered serious injuries.

Kadayanallur police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. After first aid, all the victims were referred to Tenaksi Government Hospital.

Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore visited the accident spot and the injured in the hospital.

 Kadayanallur police have registered a case.

