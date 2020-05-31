Madurai

TNSTC buses to operate 50% of fleet strength from today

With the State government announcing further relaxation of curfew conditions, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will resume operation of 150 buses here on Monday.

Senior officials held a meeting and asked bus crew to report for work. The services would begin from 5 a.m.

After imposition of lockdown on March 24, the bus stand was converted into makeshift vegetable market to ensure physical distancing. Following the decision to resume services, the vegetable market would be moved to new bus stand.

On Sunday, Corporation staff disinfected the bus stand .

Meanwhile, TNSTC employees staged a demonstration before the depot condemning the government for pay cut during non-operational days. They urged the government to drop the idea of slashing salary and demanded withdrawal of the order.

Senior officials held talks with the employees and assured them that their demands would be conveyed to higher-ups following which they dispersed.

Reports from other southern districts too announced operation of buses from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

An official in Dindigul region said they had been instructed to operate 50% of the total fleet capacity from June 1 in city, mofussil and ghat sections.

