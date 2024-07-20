TNSTC bus topples into farmland; driver and passengers sustain injuries

TNSTC bus from Madurai toppled into a farmland at a village near Sivaganga on Saturday injuring the driver and passengers.

The injured were admitted to Sivaganga Government Hospital.

According to sources, the bus which started from Periyar bus stand in Madurai was on its way to Vembathur village in Sivaganga. The driver lost control and the bus fell into a farmland on the road side at a village named Pacheri.

Villagers who witnessed the accident rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Driver Jayaprabu who was seriously injured on his head along with other passengers was admitted at Sivaganga GH for treatment.

