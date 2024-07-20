GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC bus topples into farmland; driver and passengers sustain injuries

Updated - July 20, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 09:49 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
TNSTC bus that fell into a farmland in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

TNSTC bus that fell into a farmland in Sivaganga district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TNSTC bus from Madurai toppled into a farmland at a village near Sivaganga on Saturday injuring the driver and passengers.

The injured were admitted to Sivaganga Government Hospital.

According to sources, the bus which started from Periyar bus stand in Madurai was on its way to Vembathur village in Sivaganga. The driver lost control and the bus fell into a farmland on the road side at a village named Pacheri.

Villagers who witnessed the accident rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Driver Jayaprabu who was seriously injured on his head along with other passengers was admitted at Sivaganga GH for treatment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.