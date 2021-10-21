TNSTC bus stranded in subway rainwater

Crew, passengers abandon vehicle

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus got stranded in a pool of stagnant rainwater in the subway at Valliyoor on Thursday.

As incessant drizzle drenched Valliyoor since Thursday morning, rainwater got collected in the subway on Valliyoor - Radhapuram Road. Since the subway was built without proper structures to drain the rainwater getting collected there, it became a pool following the drizzle.

Without sensing the danger, the driver of a TNSTC bus with 43 passengers coming from Radhapuram to Valliyoor entered the inundated subway. The muddy rainwater entered the bus as the vehicle was midway and the engine stopped forcing the crew and the passengers to abandon the bus.

The bus was not retrieved till 8 p.m.