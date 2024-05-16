TNSTC bus driver suspended

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) driver has been placed under suspension after he drove into a flooded railway subway at Valliyoor, leading to engine failure..

Valliyoor experienced moderate rainfall on Wednesday, leading to stagnation of water for about four feet in the railway subway near the manned level crossing on Valliyoor – Tiruchendur Highway.

The TNSTC bus that was proceeding from Nagercoil to Tiruchendur with 60 passengers reached the spot around 5.15 p.m. The public cautioned the driver, Sasikumar, who was attached to Colachel depot of TNSTC, against entering the subway and asked him to take the alternative route via South Valliyoor.

However, Mr. Sasikumar reportedly chose to ignore it and entered the subway, leading to engine failure. The passengers were stranded along with the vehicle. Passers-by informed Fire and Rescue Services and police and the passengers were brought down from the bus.

The rescue operation went viral on social media and Mr. Sasikumar was placed under suspension on Thursday.

