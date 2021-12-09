TNSTC bus driver saves lives before dying

Madurai

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver on Thursday saved the lives of about 50 passengers. He safely parked the bus on the road margin before dying of cardiac arrest minutes later.

M. Arumugam, 44, from Karumathur experienced chest pain while driving the bus. He immediately parked the bus on the road margin before dying of cardiac arrest minutes later.

According to TNSTC sources, M. Arumurgam, 44, from Karumathur, was driving the bus bound for Kodaikanal. The bus left Arapalayam bus stand at 6.20 a.m. Five minutes later he experienced chest pain when the bus was near Guru Theatre. He alerted conductor S. Bhagyaraj about the chest pain and stopped the bus on the road margin. The conductor called the emergency ambulance service. Unfortunately, he died of cardiac arrest five minutes later.

The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital and the driver’s family was informed about the incident. The Karimedu police have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry. The driver is survived by his wife and two children. He had 12 years of experience in the TNSTC.