TNSTC bus driver dies of heart attack while on duty

May 05, 2022 20:34 IST

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver, who was proceeding from Tirunelveli to Sattankulam while on duty, died of heart attack on Wednesday.

Police said the TNSTC driver, Murugesan alias ‘Meesai’ Murugesa Pandian, 55, of Rastha near Maanur here was driving passengers from Tirunelveli to Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district along with conductor Sudalai Muthu in the afternoon. When the bus was crossing Panaikulam near Peikulam, Murugesa Pandian developed chest pain and halted the vehicle on the roadside.

Another TNSTC bus driver Mariappan, who was with them, drove the vehicle to Sattankulam bus stand. As the passengers alighted from the bus, Mr. Sudalai Muthu and Mr. Mariappan rushed Murugesa Pandian to Sattankulam Government Hospital where he died after suffering a massive heart attack.

He is survived by his wife and a son.