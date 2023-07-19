TNSTc bus crew suspended for manhandling passenger

July 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A driver and conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Karaikudi region) have been placed under suspension following charges of attacking a passenger in Manamadurai on July 17.

It is said the passenger boarded a city bus at Manamadurai bus stand at 9.30 p.m. to go to Sivaganga. The time table stated that the bus was scheduled to depart at 9.45 p.m.. When he inquired with the crew, they reportedly abused him in unparliamentary language. A wordy altercation resulted in physical exchange of blows.

Following a complaint by the passenger, the authorities conducted an inquiry. Based on the reported confession, General Manager Singaravel placed under suspension driver Jayaramu and conductor Mayilpandian, an official release said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.