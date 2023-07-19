ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTc bus crew suspended for manhandling passenger

July 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

A driver and conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Karaikudi region) have been placed under suspension following charges of attacking a passenger in Manamadurai on July 17.

It is said the passenger boarded a city bus at Manamadurai bus stand at 9.30 p.m. to go to Sivaganga. The time table stated that the bus was scheduled to depart at 9.45 p.m.. When he inquired with the crew, they reportedly abused him in unparliamentary language. A wordy altercation resulted in physical exchange of blows.

Following a complaint by the passenger, the authorities conducted an inquiry. Based on the reported confession, General Manager Singaravel placed under suspension driver Jayaramu and conductor Mayilpandian, an official release said on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US