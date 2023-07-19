HamberMenu
TNSTc bus crew suspended for manhandling passenger

July 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

A driver and conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Karaikudi region) have been placed under suspension following charges of attacking a passenger in Manamadurai on July 17.

It is said the passenger boarded a city bus at Manamadurai bus stand at 9.30 p.m. to go to Sivaganga. The time table stated that the bus was scheduled to depart at 9.45 p.m.. When he inquired with the crew, they reportedly abused him in unparliamentary language. A wordy altercation resulted in physical exchange of blows.

Following a complaint by the passenger, the authorities conducted an inquiry. Based on the reported confession, General Manager Singaravel placed under suspension driver Jayaramu and conductor Mayilpandian, an official release said on Wednesday.

