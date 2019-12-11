Madurai

TNSTC bus conductor held for smuggling liquor

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested the conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for allegedly smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor in the bus.

Police said Prohibition Wing police conducted a check in a TNSTC bus coming from Velankanni to Thisaiyanvilai via East Coast Road on Wednesday following information that IMFL bottles were being smuggled in the bus. As the bus reached Thoothukudi on Wednesday morning, the police searched for the liquor bottles and found 20 IMFL bottles kept in the ‘tools box’ of the bus.

As the police found that bus conductor M. Jayakumar, 42, of Chettikulam near Koodankulam, had concealed the IMFL bottles, he was picked up for interrogation.

During inquiry, the detained conductor reportedly told the police that he had purchased the liquor bottles in Puducherry to be sold illegally in Thisaiyanvilai at a premium. The police also seized the liquor bottles. Further investigations are on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 7:34:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tnstc-bus-conductor-held-for-smuggling-liquor/article30278000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY