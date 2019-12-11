TNSTC bus conductor held for smuggling liquor

THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested the conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for allegedly smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor in the bus.

Police said Prohibition Wing police conducted a check in a TNSTC bus coming from Velankanni to Thisaiyanvilai via East Coast Road on Wednesday following information that IMFL bottles were being smuggled in the bus. As the bus reached Thoothukudi on Wednesday morning, the police searched for the liquor bottles and found 20 IMFL bottles kept in the ‘tools box’ of the bus.

As the police found that bus conductor M. Jayakumar, 42, of Chettikulam near Koodankulam, had concealed the IMFL bottles, he was picked up for interrogation.

During inquiry, the detained conductor reportedly told the police that he had purchased the liquor bottles in Puducherry to be sold illegally in Thisaiyanvilai at a premium. The police also seized the liquor bottles. Further investigations are on.