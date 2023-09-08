TNSTC bus attacked, crew thrashed by gang in Thoothukudi

September 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The driver and conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus were thrashed by a gang on Thursday night.

Police said driver Sanal Kumar, 50, of K.N. Nagar in Nagercoil was driving the TNSTC bus that left Thoothukudi for Nagercoil at 10 p.m. on Thursday. When the bus halted at Pudukottai, a heavily drunk person boarded the bus with the help of seven others.

As conductor Dhanasekar, 40, of Ammandivilai near Nagercoil asked him to buy the ticket, the man allegdly verbally abused the conductor and picked an argument with him. When the altercation continued, the problematic passenger was dropped near Vaagaikulam.

Since he alerted his associates over the phone, they chased the bus on three bikes. After intercepting the bus, they boarded the bus to thrash Mr. Sanal Kumar and Mr. Dhanasekar, who sustained bleeding injuries. The front windscreen of the bus was also smashed in the attack unleashed by the gang.

The Pudukottai police, who rushed the injured bus crew to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, are on the lookout for the gang with the help of the video clips shared by other passengers.

