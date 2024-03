March 05, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced that special buses would be operated from Batlangundu, Periyakulam, Andipatti and Theni to facilitate easy commute for the public travelling to attend Devadhanapatti Moongilanai Kamatchiamman Temple festival from March 8 to 17.