TNSTC AC bus rams tree; 6 injured

Published - July 28, 2024 09:08 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged TNSTC air-conditioned bus that rammed a tree near Thirupathur in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Six people were injured in an accident when an air-conditioned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed a tree on the roadside near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Sunday.  

The driver of the bus, which was going to Madurai from Karaikudi, lost control while negotiating a curve due to a reported technical problem in steering wheel, while proceeding near Thambipatti.  

After this, the bus rammed a tree on the roadside. The driver, conductor and four passengers who were injured were rushed to Tirupattur Government Hospital. Further investigation by police is under way.

