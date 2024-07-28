TNSTC AC bus rams tree; 6 injured

Six people were injured in an accident when an air-conditioned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed a tree on the roadside near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, which was going to Madurai from Karaikudi, lost control while negotiating a curve due to a reported technical problem in steering wheel, while proceeding near Thambipatti.

After this, the bus rammed a tree on the roadside. The driver, conductor and four passengers who were injured were rushed to Tirupattur Government Hospital. Further investigation by police is under way.