TNRTP fund helps rural industries to revamp: OPS

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam distributing welfare fund at the Collectorate in Theni on Monday.

07 December 2020 21:06 IST

THENI

The Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project, which has been conceptualised by the AIADMK government to improve the standards of living of people in rural pockets, has been fetching the desired results, said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Monday.

Distributing grants to the tune of ₹ 29.50 lakh to 12 producer groups, three enterprise groups and one farmers producing organisation from Periakulam and Uthamapalayam blocks in the district, he said that the covid-19 pandemic had halted the normal life since March.

In a bid to revamp, the government had initiated a number of projects. Explaining that the Rural Transformation Project was implemented with the World Bank assistance, he said that the government had earmarked ₹ 300 crore for this project through which all the districts in the State were benefitting.

Offering grants and subsidies under the covid-19 special fund, the people should utilise such opportunities and revive their businesses, Mr. Panneerselvam said and added that the government was ready to extend more sops to the needy.

The officials said that the Rural Transformation Project in the State had given a fillip to the beneficiaries, including women from self-help-groups, widows, deserted women and skilled youth migrant returnees here.

The covid-19 had resulted in many people migrating to their native places, where they could not engage in any economic activity. Hence, the government had identified such people and given them financial assistance.

In Theni district, 24 persons, who qualified under the category, received ₹ one lakh each with which they could start any venture and survive, the Deputy CM said.

Expressing satisfaction that he was able to help the beneficiaries in his capacity as an elected representative, he wished them to continue with their businesses without any interruption. He, however, cautioned the people to be guarded and take all preventive measures in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

Though the covid-19 numbers appeared to be declining in Tamil Nadu, the people should follow the standard operating procedure as suggested by the Health department officials, he said and hoped that the State would become covid-19-free very soon.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presided. DRO K Ramesh, Sub-Collector K Thackeray Subam, Joint Director (Agriculture) Alagu Nagendran, Deputy Director (Horticulture) M Pandi, Rural Transformation Project Executive Officer R Anandhi and Cumbum MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan participated.