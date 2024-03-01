GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNROA’s indefinite strike enters fourth day

March 01, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) have gone an indefinite strike from February 27. 

As their demands for setting right pay anomalies and increasing staff strength have not been met by the government despite several representations, the members went on a mass casual leave on February 13 and observed a token fast in all the district headquarters. 

Speaking to The Hindu, TNROA State president M.P. Murugaiyan said that the Tamil Nadu government had not fulfilled their numerous demands. Vacancies at various levels in the revenue and disaster management departments had not been filled over the last three years, he added. 

Likewise, there were anomalies in the pay structure of the officers in different ranks. The newly formed districts were not given the required staff strength. Despite explaining the need for posting exclusive personnel and officers to handle the disaster management department, the government had not heeded the demands. 

The members would resort to continuous agitations till demands were me, said the protesters.

Mr. Murugaiyan said a meeting would be held on Saturday with all district office-bearers to decide on further action.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.