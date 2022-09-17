TNROA seeks more infrastructure for disaster management dept.

Special Correspondent MADURAI
September 17, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TNROA office-bearers submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu government should provide more computers, printers, scanners among other office gadgets for the Department of Disaster Management across all the districts in the State, said a memorandum which was submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his recent visit to Madurai by a delegation comprising Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association State president M.P. Murugayyan and other office-bearers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The memorandum copy, which was released to media persons, stated that though the Disaster Management Department had been experiencing staff shortage, office equipment such as computers and scanners too were unavailable in many of the offices. To meet the requirements and to meet increasing expectations, the staff members required basic infrastructure.

Just like the government formed new districts by bifurcating the existing ones, blocks too should also be established. This would help the revenue officials to focus on the demands swiftly as the population had risen manifold in rural areas too.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The delegation wanted the CM to consider giving promotions to non-graduates, who had a long service with the department. By doing so, the morale of the employees would be enhanced and productivity expected forthwith. The memorandum also wanted the government to pay Dearness Allowance on a par with the Central government employees and restore the earned leave benefits to the employees, which were suspended after COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app