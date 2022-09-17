TNROA seeks more infrastructure for disaster management dept.

The Tamil Nadu government should provide more computers, printers, scanners among other office gadgets for the Department of Disaster Management across all the districts in the State, said a memorandum which was submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his recent visit to Madurai by a delegation comprising Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association State president M.P. Murugayyan and other office-bearers.

The memorandum copy, which was released to media persons, stated that though the Disaster Management Department had been experiencing staff shortage, office equipment such as computers and scanners too were unavailable in many of the offices. To meet the requirements and to meet increasing expectations, the staff members required basic infrastructure.

Just like the government formed new districts by bifurcating the existing ones, blocks too should also be established. This would help the revenue officials to focus on the demands swiftly as the population had risen manifold in rural areas too.

The delegation wanted the CM to consider giving promotions to non-graduates, who had a long service with the department. By doing so, the morale of the employees would be enhanced and productivity expected forthwith. The memorandum also wanted the government to pay Dearness Allowance on a par with the Central government employees and restore the earned leave benefits to the employees, which were suspended after COVID-19 pandemic.