TNROA seeks govt. to fill vacancies in election wings by January 15, 2023; staff shortage alarmingly high in many districts

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The central executive committee members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) have appealed to Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayanth to immediately provide additional staff members in the election sections in all the districts so that the applications received from the general public to include their names in voter list could be done on time.

Releasing the resolutions here on Tuesday, State president M.P. Murugaian and other office-bearers told reporters that the recently received applications from public, including Form 6, during special camps stood at a whopping 17 lakh in Tamil Nadu. The revenue staff have been executing the works for inclusion, deletion, addition of names in the voter list.

To handle such a huge number of applications would be a Herculean task. In the present scenario, there were not enough staff members in many districts. Apart from providing staffs immediately, the government should also post PA (Elections), a post in the District Collectorate, which is lying vacant in many districts as the official would oversee the functioning swiftly.

The CEC members passed a resolution urging the government to immediately reimburse about ₹ 60 crore pending, which was spent during the 2021 Assembly elections by the official machinery. Normally, the bills would be settled in two to three months post-elections, but even after 16 months, bills towards hiring vehicles, filling diesel, purchase of disposable gloves and among others were not paid.

Mr. Murugaian said that in 2021, amidst the pandemic (COVID-19), the elections were held and hence, to maintain physical distancing, many polling stations were established. Hence, the expenditure had risen, he clarified.

The meeting also cited certain anomalies in the compensation and fixation of salaries between the direct recruits and those who had been recruited as non-graduates. Similarly, the meeting insisted that the Deputy Collector promotion list pending for about three years should be released by December 31.

The CEC members unanimously passed a resolution that the government should not make any amends to the State Civil Service that may affect the revenue officials. In the event of any modification, the TNROA would go on strike.

Thanking the Revenue Minister and the officials headed by the Revenue Secretary for having agreed immediately to redress certain long-pending demands, the members urged them to look into other demands too at the earliest.