TNROA members threaten to boycott poll work; want TN govt to respond to their ‘genuine’ demands immediately

February 22, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) have announced that if their demands were not met immediately by the State government, they would be forced to boycott the Lok Sabha election works.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, TNROA State president M. P. Murugaiyan said that they had submitted a detailed 10-point charter of demands to the government last year. “Not even one among them had been fulfilled in total. Despite assurance from the Revenue Minister and senior officials in the ministry, there has been no tangible relief till date,” he claimed.

The central and the executive committee members had met recently and had taken the decision to boycott work from February 27 across Tamil Nadu. Already, the revenue officials and the staffs have been conducting various agitations including sit-in protest and hunger strike at the district headquarters.

Though the DMK had promised that their demands would be met during electioneering, the TNROA members had patiently waited for the last three years. As there has been no relief or response, the members were forced to take the decision, which would affect the general public, they said.

The TNROA Madurai district president Gopi and others participated in the demonstration. They said that several representations at the district-level and talks held with the authorities including the Collector had not fetched any desired results.

Even after the Finance, Revenue and the Law Ministers held talks at the State-level none of their demands had been fulfilled. Hence, the members have taken this extreme step to indefinitely go on strike from February 27, they added.