TNROA members thank CM, Revenue Minister for redressing their grievances

March 10, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) here thanked the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Revenue Secretary and among other senior officials in the government for accepting their ‘genuine’ demands and agreeing to issue G.Os soon.

At a meeting held here on Sunday, Madurai district unit president T. M. Gopi, secretary Mohideen Abdul Khader and treasurer Muthupandi said that their 10-point charter of demands were submitted long years ago. The CM was kind enough to approve them. This would be a motivation for the 16,000 strong employees and officials in the department across the State.

The demands included filling up vacancies, especially, in the newly formed districts, to rectify anomalies in the pay scale among the officers in different cadre, to give promotions, which were pending for several years and among others.

State president M. P. Murugaiyan, general secretary S. Sankaralingam and other office-bearers were instrumental in presenting the demands to the government. The unity displayed by the staff members across the State for the last 11 days of strike and 16-days of sit-in protests had finally brought in fruitful results.

As a gesture, the employees had decided to keep the indefinite strike call, which began from Feb. 27, in abeyance and come for work.

The meeting thanked the State government for accepting to issue G.O.s in certain demands within the notification expected to be announced by the Election Commission of India as the model code of conduct would come into force.

