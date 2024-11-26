ADVERTISEMENT

TNROA members strike work pressing for demands

Published - November 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association staging a protest in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) staged sit-in protests in front of Collectorates pressing the government to implement their demands, which were promised three years ago.

The TNROA, which has about 16,000 employees, is the largest employees’ association. The demands include recruitment of staff in newly established districts.

The TNROA President M.P. Murugaiyan, speaking here, said that though Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had agreed to fulfil the demands, there was an undue delay in the Finance Ministry in executing them. He clarified that the TNROA members working in all coastal districts could not participate in the strike owing to heavy rain.

The employees signed the attendance registers in the morning and squatted in front of the Collectorate in all the districts to draw the attention of the government to fulfil their demands immediately, the office-bearers said.

In Madurai, around 600 employees abstained from work, said Madurai district association president Gopi. He said the strike was total. Similarly, the employees affiliated to the TNROA resorted to strike in the southern districts.

Mr. Murugaiyan thanked the Chief Minister for having fulfilled one of their demands, for which the G.O. was issued on Monday. He said that for long number of years, they had been seeking to change the nomenclature of the posts of Assistants and Junior Assistants to Revenue Assistants and Junior Revenue Assistants.

